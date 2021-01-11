Man held for cutting off teenager’s ear

Police arrested a man for allegedly cutting off an ear of a teenage boy in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Sunday.

According to police, 35-year-old Faizan cut off one of the ears of 17-year-old Abdullah after the boy asked the man not to park his vehicle in a no-parking zone.

Reacting to information, police reached the crime scene and arrested the suspect. A case has been registered an investigation launched.