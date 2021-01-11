close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Man held for cutting off teenager’s ear

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2021

Police arrested a man for allegedly cutting off an ear of a teenage boy in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Sunday.

According to police, 35-year-old Faizan cut off one of the ears of 17-year-old Abdullah after the boy asked the man not to park his vehicle in a no-parking zone.

Reacting to information, police reached the crime scene and arrested the suspect. A case has been registered an investigation launched.

Latest News

More From Karachi