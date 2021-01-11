Mancini leveller stalls Inter

MILAN: Gianluca Mancini headed in a late equaliser as Roma stalled Serie A title rivals Inter Milan with a 2-2 draw in Rome on Sunday.

Second-placed Inter dropped further points after their eight-match winning streak ended midweek with defeat at Sampdoria.

Defender Mancini got his head to a Gonzalo Villar cross four minutes from time at the Stadio Olimpico to keep Roma three points behind Inter in third.

Inter had fought back after Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead after a quarter of an hour in Rome.

Milan Skriniar headed in the equaliser 11 minutes after the break before Achraf Hakimi put Inter ahead seven minutes later with a superb long range shot that clipped off the crossbar into the net.

Bryan Cristante came off the bench after 79 minutes and provided some impetus for the Roma midfield.