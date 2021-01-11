Pakistan has been blessed with uncountable natural resources but in the last 70 years no serious efforts were made to use the resources in an effective manner. It has to rely on imports to meet its domestic demand, which is a huge burden on our national exchequer. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is blessed with huge quantities of uranium and gold in the Saltoro area. However, huge investments are required for the extraction of these mineral resources.

Unfortunately, the government has failed to attract huge investments in this sector. The main reason for this failure is a lack of political will. All governments have their own priorities. Also, the country’s unstable political situation is also the main reason for the neglect of the sector.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad