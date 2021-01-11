Deadly checkpoints

The interior minister has ordered the removal of all police checkpoints in Islamabad. This is indeed a wise step as there was no gain from such checkpoints. Instead, these installations were creating troubles for commuters and were a major reason for traffic jams. It is important to bring to the attention of the authorities to an important issue. The remains of checkpoints in the area of Tarnol are still comprising around five lanes that are surrounded by road dividers which are a big source of traffic jams and accidents.

These unwanted hurdles should have been removed immediately after the closure of checkpoints. The authorities concerned should take notice of this careless act and instruct the responsible department to clear the unwanted material from the roads immediately.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad