Economic policies

This refers to the news report ‘PM greets economic team on increase of exports’ (Jan 8). In the last year of the previous government, overall imports touched the figure of $61.2 billion. Also, the trade deficit was recorded at $36.4 billion and the current account deficit at $19.2 billion. It was clearly an unsustainable position. After assuming office, the PTI government took drastic measures to compress imports to reduce the trade deficit. In 2019-20, the imports declined to $44.5 billion while the trade deficit fell to $23.1 billion. During the first half of the financial year 2020-2021, imports are again on the upward trajectory, despite very low international oil prices while growth in exports is modest. The upswing in imports and the resultant higher trade deficit has occurred due to the policy of the liberalisation of import. The month of December, especially, has seen a steep rise in imports – $5 billion – and higher trade deficit – $2.7 billion – which could not be offset through exports. The current account has turned deficit while it was surplus during Jul-Nov.

Going forward, the import bill is likely to rise further with the oil prices bouncing back following Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a unilateral cut in output. In a further blow, the government has announced to abolish duty on the imports of raw materials and semi-finished products. This will increase the import bill, enlarge the trade deficit and the current account deficit. It seems such unwise decisions are meant to justify the need to go back to the IMF. It is too early for the prime minister to claim victory for the nascent economic recovery as the forecast does not look so rosy.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi