Chaudhrys condole Seth Abid’s death

LAHORE: PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have expressed sorrow over the demise of Seth Abid.
Shujaat said very few people know that Seth Abid has done a lot for the security and integrity of Pakistan.
They prayed for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.