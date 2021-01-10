LRC begins 2021 with January Cup, Yasoob Plates

LAHORE: January Cup is the main race of the 19th winter meeting 2020-21 scheduled for Sunday (today).

The first four races and the eighth are of a mile run, while the cup is of 1100 metres and race six and seven are of 1200 metres distance.

The January Cup which is of class VI has 11 entries with eyes for win on Pockets. It will saddle off at 3pm.

The opening race of the day has Babar The Great with the potential to win. This class VII and division V is a maiden race of a selected eight fillies in which no one is a particular declared favourite, but eyes for places are on Shawaz-e-Princess and Shaniya Princess while a good show is expected from It's Me. The others runners are German Boy, Jee Aya Nu, Shan Da Piyar and Meray Pass Tum Ho.

The second race, which is of class VI and Division V, has Royal Ascort as the favourite. Places may be taken by Easy Go and Days Gone. In a field of eight, the remaining are Merchant of Venus, Black Storm, Take Care, Great Warrior and Anmole One.

Badeera is seen winning the third race. This class VII and division V race may see Neeli The Great and Jonti Road taking places. The field also has Piyan Malangni, Finisher, Natalia, Big Foot, Tatla Pride, Zahid Love and Race The Moon.

The fourth race has Chhota Dera as the favourite with places likely to be taken by Lucky Is Me and Surkhab. The class VII and division III race also has Silken Black, Chhota Jhara, Khadim, Crown Jewel, Faizi Choice, Stella, Ask Me and Salam-e-Lahore in the lineup.

Pockets is expected to win the January Cup while Amazing Lips and Marmaris have the potential for places. In this class VI race, challenge will be coming from Al Akbar, Gondal Gift, Sparking, Baland-o-Bala, Lucky For Me, Zandora, Jharra and Nayel.

The sixth race of the day has eight entries of class VII and division I and focus of pundits is on Miss World for win and Believe Me and Manthaar for places. The remaining horses are Tawakkal, Amazing Runner, Missing My Love, Lorenzo and Shah The Great.

Warrior's Charge is the favourite for the seventh race. For places Dazzling and Banaras Prince are the likely challengers. The others in the run are Wild Coast, Massira's Song, Midnight Storm, Divine Moment, Danzora, Royal Stretch, Sharegaar, Imran Prince, Hamlet, The Kingdom and Another Island.

The final race of the day has Red Boy as an expected winner and Sweet Golden and Bright Gold favourite for places. This class VII and division V race also has Azm-e-Nau, Tell Me, Again Aye and Golden Pound.