Thailand arrests 19 Rohingya, Thai woman for illegal entry

BANGKOK: Nineteen Rohingya and a Thai woman accusedof housing them have been arrested for illegalentry to Thailand, police said Saturday, as concerns growabout trafficking routes for the Muslim minority fleeingMyanmar. The embattled Rohingya have long faced persecutionin Myanmar, where they are denied freedom ofmovement and citizenship, and lack access to work,healthcare and schools.A 2017 military crackdown in western Rakhine statesent almost 750,000 fleeing across the border toBangladesh, while many choose to embark on treacherousjourneys with human smugglers to reach Malaysia and Indonesia, sometimes going through Thailand.Thai police said the latest trafficking operation wasdiscovered thisweekwhen 19 Rohingyawere found in ahouse in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district. "Police also managed to arrest one Thai woman in PathumThani province (near Bangkok) on the charge of providing shelter to the Rohingya," Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen, the deputy police spokesman, told AFP. The groupwas smuggled into Thailand overland from Rakhine state and was bound for Malaysia, said an immigration officer who declined to be named. "They didn’t knowwhat kind ofwork theywould find in Malaysia, they just wanted to get out of Rakhine," he said, adding that the Thai woman’s husband -- still at large -- had promised them jobs. Thailandwas thrust into the international spotlight in 2015 during the so-called "boat crisis",which sawdesperate Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants stranded at sea and abandoned by their traffickers