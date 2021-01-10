PM tells Sardar Tanvir to fortify PTI in AJK before next polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan to strengthen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) before the next elections.

The PM called Sardar Tanvir to his office on Friday to discuss issues relating to the AJK politics. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI chief organiser Saifullah were also present.

Sardar Tanvir hails from a family of Rawalakot which has been playing an important role in the AJK politics. "Success of the PTI in the next elections will start a new chapter of development and prosperity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir," Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the doors of PTI were open for politicians having good repute without any discrimination. He said the PTI in the AJK would be organised on strong footing, with an aim to end status quo and inherited politics.

"We will turn the AJK into a real base camp of freedom of Kashmir, closing doors on politics of those plundering resources of the territory,” he added. Sardar Tanvir said he had taken up the task as a challenge.