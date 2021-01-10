Four gangsters arrested

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested a gang of four dacoits when they entered in a house in G-6/2 falling in the jurisdiction of Aapara police station Saturday evening, police said.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, appreciated the police performance, saying that the police executed their duty with professional approach which was appreciable.

The Aabpara police relieved information that a gang of armed robbers entered into a house and held the residents at gunpoint, a team of Aabpara police station reached the scene along with SP (City), followed by DIG (Operations) and heavy contingents of additional force, Elite Force, CTD and ATS and cordoned off the house and adjacent areas, police said adding that a team of police officers led by DIG (Operations), initiated negotiations with the gangsters who were carrying weapons and threatening to harm housemates if the police try to arrest them.

The police, finally, managed to arrest the gangsters and shifted to police station.