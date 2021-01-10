Burning alive two minor girls

MULTAN: There have been some new disclosures into the burning alive of two minor girls in area of Qureshi Chowk, in Muzaffargarh as the complainant and father of the deceased girls has turned out to be a prime suspect in the barbaric act of setting girls on fire, police disclosed.

The investigation has revealed that 20-year-old complainant Maulvi Abdul Hamid of Lashari tribe is known as a ‘playboy’ in the area. Police were anticipating the complainant could have burnt to death his two daughters in retaliation to bring back his third estranged wife Mehwish Buttha, from his in-laws house. Police have assumed the complainant has nominated Mehwish’s father and family members in the FIR responsible for burning his daughters, so he could use this ploy as a bargaining chip for saving his third marriage.

The News has probed the double murder and approached the residents of the area and police in Muzaffargarh and Qureshi Chowk, which revealed hard facts that Molvi Abdul Abdul Hamid of Lashari tribe is a resident of Moza Gul Qaim Mastoi in Muzaffargarh tehsil and was the Imam masjid in the village. He built his image as a learned teacher imparting religious education. He started frequently visiting families in the village for imparting religious education to girls and boys and developed his trust among the families.

Fida Hussain Buttha, a resident of Moza Gul Qaim also requested him to teach his 11-year-old old daughter Mehwish and he started visiting her home. He developed illicit relations with her who was under age and she eventually eloped with him.

They got married and started living together in the area. The girl’s parents were poor and they belong to a lower caste than the Baloch Lashari tribe and continued efforts for bringing back their daughter home.

The aggrieved parents approached the elected representatives in the areas and requested them to play their role in safely recovering their daughter. An MPA intervened into the matter and asked Qureshi police to decide the matter on merit after hearing both the parties.