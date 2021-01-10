PPP senator says PDM to oust PTI govt from power

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid on Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold a gathering in Batkhela in Malakand district tomorrow (Monday) to pave the way for ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said the PTI government was misleading the people in the name of prosperity. She said the people of the country were grieving over the killings of innocent coalminers in Balochistan while the rulers were least bothered to share their grief.

PPP provincial Deputy Secretary Information Gohar Khan Inqilabi and others were present.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should apologise to the people of Hazara community for his recent remarks. She added the PTI could not provide any relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Rubina Khalid said the government was deceiving people in the name of Sehat Sahulat Card as hospitals in the province had failed to provide health facilities to the poor under the scheme.