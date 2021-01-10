Free-eye camps held in merged areas

PESHAWAR: Eye Care Programme of the Directorate General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised free-eye camps in various merged districts.

A press release said the activities were organised in Kohat (FATA University Darra Adamkhel, BHU Tor Chaper & CH Zarghun Khel), Bajaur district (Type-D Hospital Nawagi, Type-D Hospital Mamund & RHC Barang), Orakzai (Shaho Khel Lal Baz Gora, Kalaya, Yakh Kandawo, BHU Anjani), erstwhile FR Peshawar (Rahimabad Hujra, RHC Kohi Hassankhel and BHU Gul Akbar) and Khyber district (Sheen Kamar and Spina Tiga) under the supervision of Dr Niaz Muhammad of the Directorate General Health Services in the months of November and December 2020.

The patients were provided services in the form of free check-up and free medicines.