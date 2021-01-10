KOHAT: Professor Yousaf, the father of Additional Director Customs Intelligence, Ather Naveed passed away on Saturday, says a press release.

His Nimaz-i-Janaza was offered at Mirozai in Kohat. It was largely attended by people from different walks of life.

the deceased was also the father of Dr Atif Tauseef, Dr Kashif Haseeb and lecturer Mohammad Zubair and brother-in-law of Wing Commander Qazi Sami.