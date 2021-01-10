Resident demands probe into ‘illegal’ appointment

CHITRAL: A resident has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to order an inquiry into the appointment of a non-local as a Class-IV employee at a primary school in Chomorkhon village in Chitral.

Umar Farooq, a resident of the Lower Chitral, told reports his father had donated a piece of land for the construction of the school and he was appointed as a Class-IV employee there is the general practice.

He deplored that after his father’s retirement, a non-local was appointed as Class-IV worker at the school.

The man said that it was his legal right to be appointed in place of his father after his retirement as his family had donated the land for the school building.

Umar Farooq said after his father’s retirement, he served at the school after 18 months without getting paid despite being a man with special abilities.