PESHAWAR: The widow of late Dost Mohammad Khan Sherpao passed away on Saturday.

Her funeral prayer was held at Sherpao village in Charsadda. Her qul will be held on Monday at Spin Kot Farm, Zyam village, in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district.

She was the mother of Tariq Kamal Khan, former DG Health Dr Pervez Kamal Khan and Shahzad Dost Khan.

The deceased was the sister-in-law of Wali Mohammad Khan, Sher Mohammad Khan (Chief Engineer), Col Abdul Wadud Khan, former governor

late Hayat Mohammad Khan and former chief minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.