Ex-minister Hidayatullah Zakori dies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Spiritual figure of Zakori Sharif and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for health and agriculture, Pir Hidayatullah Khan Zakori, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday.

His funeral prayer was held at Zakori Sharif in Dera Ismail Khan. People in large numbers from all walks attended the funeral prayer for the deceased.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

The deceased was the brother of retired director general, Press Information Department Pir Habibur Rahman Zakori and father of Sher Agha Zakori and Fahad Zakori.