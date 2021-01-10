Maryam to address public meeting

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a public meeting in Nowshera next month in connection with the bye-election on PK-63.

The party candidate for the by-polls from the constituency, Ikhtiar Wali met Maryam Nawaz on Saturday and invited her to address a public meeting in Nowshera which she accepted.

Ikhtiar Wali said the PML-N had devised its strategy for the bye election and hopped people of the area would vote his party as they had already fed off with the incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said during meeting with the party central leader preparations for the by-election were discussed in detail. He said being a PML-N nominee he was contesting the polls not for his own but national interest. The inefficient rulers had made life miserable for the masses, he said adding people would no more trust the PTI hollow slogans and fake promises. The party’s central leader Maryam Nawaz would address an election rally in Nowshera, which would be largely attended.