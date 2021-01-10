Death condoled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Prof Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur in a joint statement condoled the death of the wife of KMU Senate member, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the aggrieved family to bear the loss with fortitude.