CM orders ambulance provision to all KP prisons

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to provide well-equipped Rescue 1122 ambulances, one each, to all the district prisons across the province to be stationed there to deal with any emergency by prisoners.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the Prisons Department, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, by the secretary Home, secretary Finance, inspector general of prisons and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants were given a briefing about various reforms being introduced in KP prisons.

They were told about the progress made so far on the proposed project of setting up a divisional level jail in Malakand. It was added that the masterplan for the proposed jail had been completed keeping in view the future requirements.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to ensure necessary arrangements such as clean kitchens and washrooms in all the jails to facilitate the prisoners.

He asked the relevant quarters to identify a suitable piece of land for divisional level jail construction in Malakand and submit a final proposal to him within two weeks.

Mahmood Khan directed them to complete all the necessary arrangements to start practical work on the project from the next financial year.

He directed the Prisons Department senior officials to identify land for the jail on such a location which is equally accessible to all the districts, adding that first priority be given to given land for the purpose.