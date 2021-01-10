close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
January 10, 2021

Swati says has oil business in US not in Pakistan

Top Story

NR
News Report
January 10, 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Saturday said that he does not own any business in Pakistan, however, he has an oil business in the United States of America (USA).

He expressed resolve to make Pakistan Railways a profit making institution and double the amount of freight handled with available capacity.

Talking to media persons, Azam Swati warned that if income of the railways is not doubled, it might face similar fate to that of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Moreover, he added that electricity meters are being installed to stop power theft that causes a loss of over Rs2.5 billion to Pakistan Railways. No suspended employee was reinstated; however, one more employee was suspended due to incompetence, he said.

Latest News

More From Top Story