Malik says India behind terrorism

ISLMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Rehman Malik said Saturday that India was behind the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, which needed to be stopped and prevented in time by exposing India at all international forums including United Nations.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot after the burial of his sister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that he was saddened today and it would be better not to be asked any political questions. He also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief terrorist and is not only pushing the entire region towards war but has become a threat to world peace also.