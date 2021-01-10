PM tells Sardar Tanvir to fortify PTI in AJK before next polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan to strengthen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) before the next elections. The PM called Sardar Tanvir to his office on Friday to discuss issues relating to the AJK politics.

Chaudhrys condole Seth Abid’s death

Our correspondent

LAHORE: PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have expressed sorrow over the demise of Seth Abid.

Shujaat said very few people know that Seth Abid has done a lot for the security and integrity of Pakistan. They prayed for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.