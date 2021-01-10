British PM asked to raise horrifying torture of Indian farmers with Modi

ISLAMABAD: As Indian police continued to torture protesting farmers, a British parliamentarian urged his Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise the issue with Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit, urging him to resolve the deadlock and allow the people to use their democratic right of protest.

In a letter to British prime minister, Labour Member of Parliament for Slough Tan Dhesi said, “Many constituents, especially those emanating from the Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see footage of water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against hundreds of thousands of peacefully protesting farmers.” Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was elected as the MP for Slough, winning in the 2017 general election with a 17,000 majority and later re-elected in 2019, thereby becoming the first ever turbaned Sikh in any European Parliament. He said the issue had so galvanised the Indian diaspora community, especially those of a Punjabi or Sikh background.