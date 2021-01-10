close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
January 10, 2021

Indian medicines seized

January 10, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Preventive has seized a large quantity of smuggled "illegal" Indian medicines worth Rs25 million during an operation in Karachi, an official said on Saturday. According to a customs spokesperson, a warehouse in Karachi's Saddar area was raided, from where the drugs were recovered. The business community had reported the presence of the medicines in the warehouse, the spokesperson said. Prior to the raid, according to the spokesperson, a formal search warrant was obtained from the judicial magistrate. Moreover, a has case been registered against the suspects and legal proceedings have started.

