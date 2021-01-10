close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
NR
News Report
January 10, 2021

King Salman gets COVID vaccine shot

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Neom, Saudi Press Agency reported Friday. “Today, the king received the vaccine in order to prevent him from receiving the virus, and this initiative affirms the Kingdom’s policy is always prevention before treatment,” Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was quoted as saying by Arab News.

