Lakhvi’s conviction: Indian insinuations ‘malicious’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday categorically rejected a malicious statement by India on conviction of a UN- designated individual by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

“India has no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan. In this regard, the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan is abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations,” said the Foreign Office in a statement. India, it pointed out, would do well to put its own house in order and rein in its terror infrastructure that is aimed at destabilising its neighbouring countries in order to fulfill the extremist agenda of the RSS-BJP regime, it said. Without naming Zakiur Rehman Lahkvi, convicted and sentenced to five-year jail in a terror financing case, the Foreign Office said Indian insinuations against Pakistan were in fact a vain attempt to conceal its failures and to bring to justice those blatantly involved in state terrorism and brutal suppression of the subjugated people of IOJ&K and other minorities. Earlier in a statement, the Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman said Pakistan’s sentencing of Lakhvi, mastermind of Mumbai bombing was ‘farcical’ and done to appease the FATF which meets soon.

Rejecting the comment, the Foreign Office said investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, reflected the effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operated independent of any extraneous factors or influences.