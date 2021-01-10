PM summons cabinet meeting on 12th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned cabinet meeting on Tuesday, January 12, and a 12 points agenda has been issued in connection with the meeting.As per agenda, the Economic Affairs Division will present details of the foreign funds in the meeting.

The cabinet will accord approval to the appointment of DG Legal Aid and Justice Authority decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and cabinet committee for privatisation, establishment of police station, FIA commercial banking circle Lahore, appointment of administrator and election of National Council for Tib and assigning additional charge for the post of DG Hydro Corbon Institute. The construction of multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera is also likely to be approved.

Approval for board of governors of Pakistan Council of Science is also part of the agenda of the cabinet.