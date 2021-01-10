PM should step down for saving his honour: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has told Imran Khan to take a hint from the slogans shouted against him on his visit to Quetta and to save whatever is left of his honour by stepping down from the office of the prime minister.

In a statement Saturday, Marriyum said Imran had totally lost his mind and is in desperate need of professional treatment.

She said Imran could not even comprehend the fact that he went to console the relatives of the Machh tragedy victims and yet he started his same old rant of NRO and opposition bashing.