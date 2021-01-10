Govt striving to pull poor out of poverty: Sania

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/WANA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar has expressed confidence that the efforts of the government would help pull the poor out of poverty towards prosperity.

She stated this during her visit to Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

She said that the target of poverty alleviation will be achieved in collaboration with other social safety institutions.

The special assistant said that a survey was being conducted in the country to identify the poor deserved to be assisted to improve their life standard.

She said that 61 percent survey about the social status and poverty had been completed through the teachers of education department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Punjab.

In South Waziristan, Dr Sania Nishtar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of merged tribal districts to improve the life standard of the inhabitants by providing them modern-day facilities and financial assistance.

She said that people of South Waziristan district, who have migrated to other districts due to harsh winter, would also be registered under Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme to provide them financial assistance.

The SAPM said that Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme was launched with an objective to reduce inequality, invest in people and lift lagging districts.

She also said that the incumbent government was committed to fight against poverty and plans were being laid to achieve desired targets within the specified time period.