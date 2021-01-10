Govt accused of using NAB to suppress Opp MPs

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool to suppress the opposition lawmakers.

“Our family has been facing the NAB since the PTI government came into power through a stolen mandate in the 2018 general elections as the so-called corruption watchdog’s team thrice visited the district but failed to unearth any discrepancy in the development funds utilised by my brother Safdar Awan,” he told reporters in Darband area of Oghi.

Sajjad Awan, the elder brother of captain (r) Mohammad Safdar Awan, said that the PTI government was victimising their rivals, particularly Sharif family, to hide its weaknesses and wrong policies.

“The PTI government has destroyed the country in the name of change,” said Awan.

He added that the party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz had categorically made it clear that none of the PML-N leader or any office- bearer was involved in moving the counterfeited resignation papers of his and the former deputy speaker Javed Murtaza Abbasi to the National Assembly speaker.

“The nation has welcomed the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and supported it to oust the PTI government,” he added.