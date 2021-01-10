Dismissed Levies, Khassadars personnel continue protest

PESHAWAR: The Levies and Khassadars from Mohmand, Bara and Khyber districts continued their protest outside the provincial assembly on the 75th consecutive day on Saturday.

The protestors, carrying banners and placards, urged the government to restore their services and rid them and their families of their miseries.

The speakers announced a boycott of the polio campaign from Monday if their genuine demands were not accepted. They said they would expand their movement and launch sit-in at Islamabad to press the government for the acceptance of their demands.

They deplored that they had been protesting in the severe cold for the last 75 days but not a single government representative bothered to visit their camp.

They deplored that on the one hand, their services were terminated without even serving them any show-cause notice and on the other the authorities levelled baseless allegations that they fled from fighting against terrorists.

They said they had rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism but now their salaries were stopped. They said that their salaries were misused by government officials.

They demanded investigations as to why they were deprived of their rights.