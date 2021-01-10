Sirajul Haq says PTI rulers reneged on all pledges

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed on all fronts as the rulers reneged on all pledges.

Talking to reporters here, he said that this government had compounded the miseries of the people.

“The rulers have no idea how to run the government,” he remarked, adding that the prime minister himself had admitted his failure to deliver as he was unprepared for the job. Sirajul Has said that the election to the National Assembly could be held prior in case the government tried to hold the Senate election before its schedule.

He said conducting the Senate election through the show of hands meant that the government had no trust in its members.

The JI leader said that the PTI rulers were incompetent and did not have the ability to deliver on election pledges. He maintained that the people were fed up with the government as it had added to their problems. He said that the country was lurching from one crisis to another, but the rulers were totally clueless as to how to bring the situation under control.

Sirajul said the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders had personal agendas and political aims.