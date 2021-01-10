US logs record virus caseload as millions in Asia face new curbs

WASHINGTON: The United States logged a record new daily virus caseload as Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out as a “travesty” and millions in Asia woke up to new lockdowns.

Almost 1.9 million people have now died from the virus, with new variants sending cases soaring and prompting the re-introduction of curbs on movement even as some countries begin mass inoculation campaigns.

Almost 290,000 new cases were reported in the US within 24 hours on Friday according to Johns Hopkins University, a day after the world’s worst-hit country recorded a daily record of nearly 4,000 deaths. “Vaccines give us hope, but the roll-out has been a travesty,” Biden told reporters, warning distribution of the vaccine would be “the greatest operational challenge we will ever face as a nation.”

On Saturday the streets of the Australian city of Brisbane were quiet as its more than two million residents were ordered back into lockdown after authorities detected a single infection of a new strain from Britain, which is thought to be more infectious. “Quite surreal, like something from a movie set,” local man Scott told AFP in Brisbane’s deserted downtown. It’s necessary. Hopefully we will get through the next few days without any cases, that will allow us just to start to get back to normal.”

In China, where the original coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, authorities also tightened restrictions on two cities near Beijing to stamp out a growing cluster. The new week-long stay at home orders affecting about 18 million people in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai come as cases spike ahead of the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions criss-cross the country to visit family and friends.

On Saturday Beijing’s National Health Commission said authorities had so far given out more than nine million vaccine doses, but warned the upcoming holiday would “further boost the risk of transmission.”

As the race to inoculate heats up, the World Health Organisation urged rich countries to stop cutting their own deals with manufacturers to snap up the first wave of vaccines. “Fifty per cent of the high-income countries in the world are vaccinating today,” said Bruce Aylward, head of the WHO co-led vaccine procurement and distribution effort. “Zero per cent of the low-income countries are vaccinating. That is not equitable.”

The comments came as the European Union said it had agreed an option for a further 300 million jabs from Pfizer/BioNTech, doubling its supply of the vaccine. China also said on Saturday that preparations were still ongoing for a WHO mission to Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19, following a rare rebuke from the UN body over a delay to the long-planned trip.

Despite nearly a year of intermittent restrictions across the globe, many countries are still recording record coronavirus numbers, including Britain which on Friday announced new highs of 1,325 deaths and 68,053 cases over 24 hours.

In Brazil, which has the second-highest death toll after the US, two vaccine makers—China’s Sinovac and AstraZeneca/Oxford—applied for approval for their jabs. Meanwhile Iran said it was banning the import of any US and British-produced vaccines doses, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying they were “completely untrustworthy”.

EDITORIAL

Death and the police

By Editorial Board

It has been a week since the shooting to death or 22-year-old Usama Satti in Islamabad by anti-terrorism police in Islamabad apparently after he was asked to stop late in the night as he was driving along the Kashmir highway and then bullets fired at his car. The precise details are unknown. In the same month, another young man was killed in Karachi. It appears that the police and other law-enforcement personnel go by some other rule-book regarding use of force. Every year we see the same violence which is then wished away as 'encounters'. In 2018, Naqeebullah Mehsud was shot dead along with two others in Karachi. The following year in 2019, a couple, their friend and one child were killed by police in an ‘encounter’ while on their way out of Lahore for a wedding.

After the Usama Satti incident on January 2, five members of the police involved in the incident have now been fired. But this does not necessarily mean there will be any change in the pattern we have seen for so many years. While on the request of the family, the DC Islamabad has asked for the registrar of the Islamabad High Court to file a case so that a judicial commission can be set up, and while other inquiries are also continuing, most of us also know that the malaise is deeper and far more serious. We have a serious violence problem within our law-enforcement structure. And nothing is being done about it. This can only mean there will be more such deaths and that the protests that we saw for Usama, ironically a PTI supporter, outside the National Press Club in Islamabad will mean very little.

The fact is that we very urgently need the police reforms that the PTI government had spoken about so ardently before it came to power. Very little of these are in sight at the moment. In the first place, our police are badly trained and lack the resources to improve their situation. Police forces around the world need the highest level of excellence in the use of firearms so that they can avoid killing people. There also needs to be an independent mode of inquiry into police encounters, or acts of indiscipline as well as an improvement in the wages of the police force, so that corruption and the need to extort money from people can to some extent be checked. An untrained, low-paid, badly-regulated, and allowed to act with impunity police force needs deep-rooted reforms. It is only when these realities change that the deaths we see will come to an end. Until the government begins acting on these steps and the advice it has received from various committees in this regard over the years, more people will continue to die as a result of trigger-happy law-enforcers.