Pakistan loses 40 more lives to Covid, over 2,000 infected

ISLAMABAD: Forty more people fell victim to Covid-19, and 2,007 were infected in a single day, taking active cases to 33,474, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Saturday.

In the 24-hour-period, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Of the 40 Covid-linked fatalities, 33 died in hospital, 16 of whom were on ventilators.

At least 2,779 patients were admitted with coronavirus in hospitals across the country, 305 of whom were on ventilators. Bahawalpur was leading the country in terms of ventilators’ occupancy with 45 per cent, followed by Multan 44 per cent, Islamabad 40 per cent, and Lahore 33 per cent.

In terms of the occupancy of oxygen beds, Peshawar was ahead with 54 per cent, followed by Multan’s 36 per cent, Karachi’s 35 per cent and Islamabad’s 29 per cent. Some 40,898 tests were conducted across the country on Friday — 12,904 in Sindh, 15,438 in Punjab, 6,246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,980 in Islamabad, 613 in Balochistan, 374 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 343 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Since the pandemic began, a total of 499,517 cases have been detected — AJK 8,451, Balochistan 18,351, GB 4,879, Islamabad 38,970, KP 60,751, Punjab 144,111 and Sindh 224,004. The death toll stands at 10,598.

Around 3,679 perished in Sindh, 4,242 in Punjab, 1,718 in KP, 436 in Islamabad, 187 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 235 in AJK.