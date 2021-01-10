Good initiatives

This refers to the letter ‘Lack of experience’ (Jan 7) by S R H Hashmi. I agree with the writer that there are various missteps taken by Imran Khan. However, I won’t go too far to paint his performance as a complete disaster.

Pakistan is no more at risk of being categorised as a defaulter. His initiatives for low-cost housing, health cards, shelter homes and across-the-board accountability are worth mentioning.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad