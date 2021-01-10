Lessons from the past

After listening to the irresponsible statement by the prime minister of Pakistan in which he said that a prime minister cannot be blackmailed, I remembered the Christchurch terror attack which happened on March15, 2019 in New Zealand. Around fifty people were shot dead inside a mosque during Friday prayers. A day after the attack, Jacinda Ardern (the prime minister of New Zealand) met with the families of the victims and other members of the Muslim community. Dressed in black and wearing a Muslim-style headscarf known as a hijab, she tearfully told them that the whole country was ‘united in grief’. Many people praised her for her pledge to cover the funeral costs of all the victims and offer financial assistance to their families. But, here in Pakistan, six days after the incident, a prime minister, instead of visiting the Hazara community, called the mourners blackmailers. He should not have used such words for them. I appreciate Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz Sharif for their visit to Quetta.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana