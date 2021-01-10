Pak exports to UK top $1bn in six months for first time

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Saturday said for the first time, Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom crossed the one billion dollars-mark in the first six months of fiscal year 2020-21, the first time the milestone was reached in the duration.

From July 1 to end December 2020, exports to the UK grew by 21 per cent, touching the figure of $1,029 million as compared to figure of $852 million in the respective time during last fiscal year, the adviser tweeted. Moreover, in December 2020, these exports grew by 47 per cent to $189 million as compared to $ 129 million in December last year. “I congratulate our exporters for this achievement and encourage them to make efforts to obtain a greater share of the market,” he said. “I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade Officers (TOs) posted in the UK and urge them to work harder in finding opportunities for our exporters and provide facilitation to our businessmen,“ he said.