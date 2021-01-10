PDM to jointly contest by-elections: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday announced the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will jointly contest the by-elections next month and said his party will not compete with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the polls.

According to Geo News, Iqbal told reporters here that the PDM’s member parties would offer “complete support [to each other]” during the by-elections on seats that were won by the PML-N. “[Likewise], we have decided not to field a candidate in Sindh for by-elections on seats that were won by the PPP,” he added.

A few days earlier, the leaders of the 11-party alliance had announced that parties that are a part of the PDM would take part in the by-polls, but a decision related to the Senate elections will be taken later.

The by-polls are set to take place on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats beginning February 16.

By-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar-III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin-III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while the voters in NA-45 (Kurram-I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on February 19, 2021.

On New Year’s day, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with leaders of the allied Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), a Sindh-based coalition of political parties and individuals, to strategise on ways to prevail in the by-polls in Sindh, a PPP stronghold province.

In the meeting, PTI’s delegation, led by Firdous Shamim Naqvi had met with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leaders Nand Kumar and Sardar Abdul Rahim. The PML-F is a key party of the GDA.

The PTI and PML-F leaders agreed in the meeting on forming a joint strategy for the upcoming by-polls in three provincial assembly constituencies in Sindh and Senate elections. According to sources privy to the meeting, the PTI sought the support of the GDA in the by-polls in PS-88 (Karachi) and PS-43 (Sanghar), and offered support to the GDA in the by-election in PS-52 (Umerkot).