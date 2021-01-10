Rs20m spent on human rights awareness drive

Islamabad : Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has spent Rs20 million on the project ‘Human Rights Awareness Programme’ to develop communication strategy and to apprise masses with their major human rights issues particularly violence against women.

The project was initiated with the allocations of Rs55 million, an official of MoHR said adding, the awareness programme had been focused on communities of targeted districts.

The prime objective of the initiative was to increase understanding and knowledge among the general public and highlight respect for human rights in accordance with the teachings of Islam as well as the Constitution of Pakistan.

The awareness campaign was a regular phenomenon of Ministry of Human Rights having an imperative national and moral effect on people. He said print and electronic media was playing its due role to highlights human rights awareness among people.