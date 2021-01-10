People are talking about

-- another elephant in distress, Malika, who is suffering from a painful foot disease as it remains locked up in a narrow, cemented cell for twenty hours each day out of which it is chained for fifteen hours along with two other elephants. People say something should be done to treat her and improve the sanctuary in Karachi before social media makes this an international issue causing embarrassment to the country like it did in the case of Islamabad’s Kaavan.

-- the culture of protest that has become the norm for everyone with an issue -- real or imagined -- and the fact that it has become rampant because the government eventually gives in to ‘demands’ whether reasonable or not. People say protesters may have genuine grievances but they should not disrupt the lives of the general public by blocking roads if they want empathy for their cause because when anyone suffers unnecessarily they are more inclined to curse than sympathise.

-- the narrow minded stance of the law-enforcers who arrested hotel owners in Malam Jabba for allowing students to enjoy themselves while visiting the resort and the public backlash on social media condemning the police act. People say while it was amiss of the students to not observe SOP’s, there was no ‘vulgarity’ seen in the video as claimed in the report and if innocent enjoyment by young people results in arrest, then promoting domestic tourism is bound to suffer.

-- the manner in which the opposition was playing politics with the tragic deaths of the Hazara victims who have been targeted by terrorists once again and the sad fact that some persons will stoop to any level for political expediency. People say while the language used by the PM may have been a bit strong, it is correct that PM’s cannot personally visit areas where tragedy strikes, especially as unfortunately this happens so often in our country.

-- the rising number of robberies taking place all over, especially in private homes, has become an alarming fact that gives rise to stress and insecurity among the public. People say while the law enforcers need to be more vigilant, what boggles the mind is that huge amounts of cash and jewellery are taken away and the question arises as to why these items are kept at home to tempt thieves, as such information is usually leaked by insiders, innocently or on purpose.

-- how every now and again someone or the other files a plea against the appointment of an official or head of an organisation on one pretext or another, whether it makes sense or not. People say courts are already overburdened with cases and those who come up with these pleas should be patient and see whether the official is doing a good job and if he is, then why create problems so that an incompetent person can take over. – I.H.