‘SME policy needs suggestions’

LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza has said that the new SME Policy is ready, but requires suggestions from the private sector, a statement said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SMEDA CEO said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desires to facilitate the Small and Medium

Enterprises in all respects to grow businesses in Pakistan.

SMEDA is also ready to conduct business plan competitions in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the approval of the National SME Policy Action Plan by the prime minister is a welcome sign that would help resolve the issues being faced by the Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said the National SME Policy Action Plan is a composition of comprehensive roadmap and recommendations for the development of this important sector.

He appreciated the initiative for seeking input from all the stakeholders’ to improve the present laws and regulations that are especially affecting the businesses at small and medium levels.