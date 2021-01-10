Eyes on Gayle and Rashid as PSL Draft takes place today

LAHORE: Chris Gayle will be one of the major potential picks when the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 Player Draft takes place at the High Performance Centre on Sunday (today) afternoon.

Gayle, 41, has previously represented Lahore Qalandars (2016) and Karachi Kings (2017), and boasts one of the most remarkable and outstanding T20 careers: 411 matches, 13,584 runs, top score 175 not out, strike rate 146.72, 22 centuries, 85 half-centuries, 1001 sixes and 80 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

If he takes part in the PSL-VI, it will be the first time since 2006 that he will play competitive cricket in Pakistan. The Jamaican’s stints with Qalandars and Kings were in the United Arab Emirates. Since the second half of 2019, all PSL cricket has been played in Pakistan.

Gayle, a two-time ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winner, is one of over 400 foreign players from 20 who have expressed their availability and interest in one of the most competitive and high-quality leagues in the world.

England’s Dawid Malan is also in the Draft, along with compatriots Moeen Ali, Tom Banton and Chris Jordan, although their availability is likely to remain limited due to their international commitments.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman of Afghanistan, world’s top two bowlers, and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will also be major attractions of the Draft. They are among the 38 Afghanistan players, who have registered for the Draft.

South Africa’s duo of David Miller and Morne Morkel have also entered the Draft. They would be making their debut in the event. Dale Steyn is the other leading South Africa cricketer who is available in the Draft.

Some of the biggest foreign names in the HBL PSL 2021 Player Draft are:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan

Australia: Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Dan Christian, James Faulkner and Chris Lynn

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

England: Jake Ball, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Ravi Bopara, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett and Phil Salt

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling and Gary Wilson Netherlands: Roelof van der Merwe Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane New Zealand: Anton Devcich and Mitch McCleneghan

South Africa: Kyle Abbott, Cameron Delport, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunarathna, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Upul Tharanga and Lahiru Thirimanne

West Indies: Ronsford Beaton, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith and Chadwick Walton

Zimbabwe: Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

How the Player Draft works:

Pick order (for first round only):

1. Islamabad United

2. Multan Sultan

3. Lahore Qalandars

4. Peshawar Zalmi

5. Quetta Gladiators

6. Karachi Kings

• The pick order for the remaining rounds was determined by way of a specially-designed statistical tool

• The Draft consists of 16 regular rounds with two supplementary rounds where teams can make discretionary picks

• The first three rounds are Platinum category rounds and teams must pick at least one local and one foreign player in the Platinum category. Next three rounds are Diamond category where teams must pick at least one local and one foreign player. Diamond category is followed by three rounds in Gold to complete the first nine picks for each team

• Teams must pick at least three foreign players in the first nine picks.

• In addition, there are five Silver and two Emerging category rounds to complete a roster of 16 players

• Each team can pick up to two additional players in the Supplementary round. All supplementary players shall be considered active members of the squad

• Each side must have a minimum squad of 16 players and can have a maximum squad of 18 players as per the following combination – three platinum, three diamond, three gold, five silver, two emerging and two supplementary (optional)

• The 16-player squad must include five foreign and 11 local players; while the 18-player squad can include six foreign and 12 local players or five foreign and 13 local players

• The playing XI must include a minimum of three foreign players and can include a maximum of four foreign players

• Each team has one wildcard pick this year that allows them to pick a player from Silver category and above in any category between Gold and Platinum.