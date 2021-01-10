Nasdaq hails USPICCI office

ISLAMABAD: Nasdaq Stock Market has welcomed the opening of the US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (USPICCI) office in Islamabad, a statement said on Saturday.

Nasdaq is ranked second on the list of the stock exchanges by market capitalisation of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange, it added.

Earlier, USPICCI had appointed two leading business leaders for their Pakistan chapter. US-Pakistan ICCI chairman M Siddique Sheikh and the board of the chamber had approved the appointment of Muhammad Ahmed as president of Pakistan Chapter for two years, while Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as secretary general for five years.

Sheikh expressed the hope that both the leaders will strive hard to bring the business community of the US and Pakistan closer and play their due role in promoting the common cause of mutual understanding and prosperity.

“We are looking forward to the newly-appointed office-bearers to promote trade, commerce, understanding, networking, linkages, exchange of delegations and sectoral exhibitions in the two countries.

Both the newly-appointed businessmen said they are thrilled to have an opportunity to represent the respected forum of the US-Pakistan ICCI, which has been serving businesses since long.

They said that the promotion of SMEs will be high on their agenda, as it is the backbone of Pakistan economy, but it is facing many problems, which must be resolved.

Muhammad Ahmed is a renowned businessman and CEO of leading Group of Companies in Islamabad who has served as the president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, rendered valuable services in the fight against coronavirus, organised many successful events and strived hard to bring the business community closer.

The Pakistani business community has also welcomed the decision and greeted both the leading business figures on this success, it said.