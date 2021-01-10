Gold rates drop Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs1,300/tola to Rs113,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price dropped Rs1,115 to Rs97,136, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $43 to $1,850/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased Rs50 to Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs42.86 to Rs1,114.54, it added.