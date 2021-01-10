3 men involved in 30 robberies held

KARACHI : Three suspected criminals were arrested on Saturday after an exchange of fire with police in Steel Town.

According to police, the suspects were involved in more than 30 cases of crimes, including burglaries and street crime. Police also claimed to have recovered Rs1 million in cash, mobile phones and other looted valuables from their possession. The suspects, during the initial interrogation, admitted to their involvement in house robberies in PECHS, Tipu Sultan, Bahadurabad.