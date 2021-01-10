Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They further predicted light rain (with light snowfall over hills) was expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country while very cold weather likely to prevail in upper areas and North Balochistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Muzaffarabad Garhidupatta, Rawalakot 04, Balakot 02 and Dir 01 while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba 02 and Astore 01. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalat, Ziarat and Leh where mercury dropped down to -12°C.