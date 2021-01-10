close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2021

Bottles of liquor, cellphones recovered

Lahore

LAHORE : Customs officials at Alama Iqbal International Airport Saturday recovered 12 mobile phones and 30 bottles of liquor from passengers coming from abroad. According to airport sources, 12 iPhones were recovered from the luggage of Nadeem of Muzaffargarh who came from Dubai. Thirty bottles of liquor were recovered from the luggage of a passenger coming from Doha. An action has been initiated against the accused.

