Traffic restored after sit-ins called off

LAHORE : The sit-ins at four places in the city by different organisations against the killings of Machh coal miners in Quetta were called off Saturday afternoon after the burial of shuhda in Quetta.

The protesting leaders announced the lifting of the protest camps following the acceptance of the demands of victims’ families by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The removal of the protest camps restored the normal flow of traffic and provided the relief to the commuters. The protesting leaders warned that they could again launch the sit-ins if the government violated its assurances and stepped back from fulfilling their demands.