LWMC seeks PSCA help to stop theft of containers

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has sought help of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to stop theft of containers.

A letter was sent to Safe City Authority by WMC CEO against theft of containers. The Safe City Authority was requested to catch thieves with the help of CCTV cameras.

WMC CEO said the mafia was involved in disrupting the cleaning operation of the LWMC. He said attempts were being made to make LWMC containers damaged and unusable at most points in the City.

Providing the best sanitation facilities to the citizens was the top priority of the organisation, he said, adding all efforts to disrupt cleanliness operations will be handled strictly. He said the LWMC should provide citizens with every facility.

LWMC spokesperson said citizens should cooperate with the organisation and in case of complaints, use helpline of LWMC 1139 and Clean Lahore App.